The husband of murder journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia on Tuesday said that he had a “very good relationship” with the lead investigator on the case.

Peter Caruana Galizia testified under oath that “I have nothing to complain about [inspector Keith] Arnaud”.

Dr Caruana Galizia acknowledged that it was somewhat ironic that inspector Arnaud – who had arrested Ms Caruana Galizia just before the 2013 general election (for having breached the pre-election 'day of reflection' law)– was the officer responsible for the murder case but said that the family had “put it behind us”.

Tuesday’s brief court session concerns a case filed by Caruana Galizia murder accused Yorgen Fenech, who wants inspector Arnaud removed from the case.

Mr Fenech, who claims former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri was behind the Caruana Galizia murder, has argued that inspector Arnaud was close to Schembri and used to pass him information about the murder investigation.

That, his lawyers say, means inspector Arnaud cannot be impartial or properly investigate Mr Schembri.

Lawrence Cutajar contradicted

Tuesday’s hearing was expected to begin with a cross-examination of inspector Arnaud. But Mr Fenech’s lawyers told the court they had no further questions for the inspector.

Instead, the court heard from inspector Nicholas Vella from the police force’s Economic Crimes Unit. Inspector Vella told a court that officers Yvonne Farrugia and Sean Friggieri were responsible for looking into concerns about leaks concerning the Caruana Galizia investigation.

That testimony contradicts what now-former police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar told the court last month. Mr Cutajar had said under oath that inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra were investigating the leaks.

State advocate Victoria Buttigieg subsequently told the court that she would like to summon the former police commissioner back for further questioning.

Inspector Vella said he did not know at what stage the investigation into the leaks had reached, but that Economic Crimes Unit chief Ian Abdilla had been briefed about the case at some point in 2019.

The case was adjourned to March 6.