A constitutional case filed by Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech against lead investigator Keith Arnaud continues on Tuesday.

Mr Fenech wants inspector Arnaud removed from the murder investigation, saying the inspector had a "close relationship" with Keith Schembri, the former OPM chief of staff.

Mr Fenech claims that Mr Schembri was behind Ms Caruana Galizia's murder.

Inspector Keith Arnaud (right) walks out of court in December 2019. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

No Europol at OPM

10.29am Mr Justice Mintoff wants to know if Europol officers were involved during those Castille meetings.



“No, but we kept them updated,” the inspector replies. “We sometimes had meetings at the Hague”.

Europol also helped local investigators when it came to deciding on what to do with "the pardon request", the inspector says. [Arnaud is most likely referring to Vincent Muscat's request, which was denied].

Inspector Arnaud on Europol

10.27am Inspector Keith Arnaud takes the witness stand.



He explains that he and inspector Kurt Zahra were the main leads on the investigation, assisted by others.



Europol provided support with data analysis. “They have been assisting us from day one,” he says. Other Europol professionals were appointed as court experts.

Two Europol officers had continued to provide support in the two years since the first arrests in connection with the case, the inspector says.



They sometimes came to Malta and the police kept them briefed, he adds.

Infrastructure Malta job

10.22am A lawyer with Infrastructure Malta is the next to testify. They testify about a particular job that was given. [The judge has ordered a ban on details, so we apologise in advance for the vagueness].



The witness explains how job applications go through state employment agency JobsPlus.



In this case, there were two eligible applicants. They both passed the job interview. One was given the job, passed the probation period and had the job confirmed in July 2019. Three people sat on the selection board, the lawyer says.

Arnaud and Fenech

10.15am Dr Caruana Curran asks whether there were logs noting when inspector Arnaud had spoken to Mr Fenech.



“I’m not in a position to reveal that information,” comes the reply. “There were various other officers on duty at the time”.

Dates and times

10.12am Mr Gafá is asked to get information about the dates and times when Mr Fenech was held in police custody.



He tells the court that there were five pages in the relevant log book which refer to Mr Fenech.



On November 20, Mr Fenech entered the lock-up at around 9pm. He was then released the following day.



On November 22, he was returned to the lock-up at around 4.05pm and then released on November 23.



On November 24, he was taken in again at 4.05pm and released on police bail at 3.07pm on November 26.



On November 27, he was taken in at 11.05am and released on the morning of November 29.



The last time he featured in the log book was on the morning of November 30, he says. Mr Fenech was arraigned at 7.55pm that evening.

Lock-up talk

10.08am There’s some legal wrangling as lawyer Victoria Buttigieg, representing the defence, presents a transcript of Melvin Theuma’s testimony in court during the compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech.



The judge deftly handles that, and we move on to the next witness. Victor Gafá takes the stand. Mr Gafá is there to provide evidence about Mr Fenech’s time in police lock-up.

A perplexed lawyer

10.03am Dr Caruana Curran is perplexed. Was it normal for the lead to pass to inspector Arnaud once deputy commissioner Valletta resigned, instead of to a more senior officer?



No direct answer to that question from the commissioner.

That's all from police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar, who steps off the witness stand.

Theuma recordings

10am The commissioner did not even receive recordings of phone calls between Schembri and Fenech, he tells the judge, who had asked the question while noting “they were friends”.



“We got to that thanks to recordings found in Melvin Theuma’s possession,” the commissioner says. He emphasises that this was possible thanks to the decision he had taken three months prior [to not proceed with arrests at the time].

Commissioner not told Fenech's phone was being tapped

9.55am Lawyer Gianluca Caruana Curran, also representing Yorgen Fenech, tells the commissioner that in a phone call, middleman Melvin Theuma had told Mr Fenech “tell that friend of yours to help us”.



The commissioner replies by saying that he did not listen to all the phone calls and recordings. He let the task force do its work and there was also Europol on the case, he adds.



“Investigators never gave me feedback that Keith Schembri was involved as a person of interest in the murder probe,” the commissioner says.



Lawyers want to know whether Keith Schembri ever told him that he knew Yorgen Fenech personally.



“No, no, no,” the commissioner insists.



Answering a question by Mr Justice Mintoff, the commissioner says he did not know that Yorgen Fenech’s phone was being tapped.

About Schembri

9.52am Dr Camilleri asks about those OPM meetings he mentioned earlier and Keith Schembri. Commissioner Cutajar says Mr Schembri’s name did not feature in the investigation at the time. That came later.

Lawyer Gianluca Caruana Curran, also representing Yorgen Fenech, tells the commissioner that in a phone call, middleman Melvin Theuma had told Mr Fenech “tell that friend of yours to help us”.



The commissioner replies by saying that he did not listen to all the phone calls and recordings. He let the task force do its work and there was also Europol on the case, he adds.

'Are you saying Arnaud investigated himself?'

9.47am Yorgen Fenech’s lawyer Marion Camilleri has some questions for the witness.



Do the police know of any leak in the investigation?



“We tried to confirm this but found nothing,” the commissioner replies.

Dr Camilleri says Yorgen Fenech has provided information showing there was a leak.



“Yes, we investigated but we got nowhere,” he replies.



Dr Camilleri reminds the commissioner that Mr Fenech has said he got information from Keith Schembri, who in turn got it from inspector Arnaud.

The commissioner says all avenues were investigated by inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra.



Judge Mintoff interjects. “So are you saying that Arnaud investigated himself?”



The commissioners says “a large part” of the investigation was carried out by inspector Zahra.

He confirms that the two inspectors leading the murder investigation were also the two officers who carried out most of the work to try identify the alleged leaks.

Stepping in for Valletta

9.43am The commissioner says that when the decision was made for deputy commissioner Silvio Valletta to move out of the murder investigation [he was ordered to do so by a court], the commissioner took it upon himself to provide logistical help to the investigation himself.

To arrest or not?

9.41am The commissioner thinks back to April 2019. At the time, he says, there was disagreement over how to proceed.



Some wanted arrests to happen there and then. The commissioner says that would have prejudiced the case.



“I took the decision not to go [to search and arrest],” he says. “I shouldered responsibility for that decision.”



“Time proved me right,” he adds, “though I’m still suffering the repercussions of that decision”.

OPM meetings

9.39am The commissioner says he was present at OPM meetings about the murder. The PM, Joseph Muscat, was there. So was Keith Schembri and sometimes Justice Minister Owen Bonnici would be there too.



Obviously inspector Arnaud was involved from day one, he adds.



The meetings were mostly focused on Vincent Muscat’s request for a pardon. Mr Muscat is one of three men accused of planting and detonating the bomb that killed Ms Caruana Galizia.



“We informed Europol,” the commissioner says of Mr Muscat’s pardon request. “The prime minister was advised not to grant that pardon”. It’s not clear who gave the PM that advice.

First at the scene?

9.35am The commissioner says he was one of the first at the crime scene. Silvio Valletta [a deputy commissioner who has since retired] was giving him regular updates. Michael Mallia kept in regular touch with Europol.

But one of Daphne's sisters, Corinne Vella, is not having that.

"This is incorrect. He was not there when I arrived shortly after 3pm," she recalls of the day of the murder.

Commissioner Cutajar takes the stand

9.30am The police commissioner explains police procedures when a homicide occurs.

Field officers go on site to preserve the scene of the crime, and then other units are informed. A magisterial inquiry is also appointed in crimes of certain bearing, he says.

What about the Caruana Galizia case?

"In this case, we also had the FBI," the commissioner explains.

Police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar.

No further evidence, your honour

9.28am Lawyer Marion Camilleri, who is representing Yorgen Fenech, tells the court that they have no further evidence to present.

But the respondents do. They're calling police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar to the stand.

Court in session

9.25am Judge Lawrence Mintoff gets proceedings under way.

Police commissioner spotted outside

9.20am We've spotted police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar milling around outside. Could he be one of the day's witnesses?

High security

9.10am Good morning, and welcome. We're live from the law courts. A sniffer dog is led into the courtroom, presumably for a security check. Still no word about who will be testifying during today's court session, though we will find out soon enough.

