Updated 1.50pm

Destiny Chukunyere gave a strong message of female empowerment after her success at last night’s Eurovision Song Contest semi-final performance.

On Tuesday evening, the 18-year-old made it through to the grand final, after being the last performer out of 16 to take to the stage during the first semi-finals of the competition.

The run-up to her performance in Rotterdam was punctured by discussion about her choice of outfits, and Destiny returned to the topic in a post-performance press conference.

The singer was asked about her reaction to the criticism and comments she received about telling her what to wear and what to do.

“You know what, to answer this question I need to stand up,” Destiny, who was wrapped in a Maltese flag, said as she got on her feet.

“I need to stand up because my song (Je Me Casse) is all about female empowerment, to all those beautiful women out there feeling empowered and feeling strong! This is my life story, but you know what? It’s about me, but it’s not just about me. It’s about me, it’s about you, and it’s about us.”

Her comments received applause from members in the press room and her dancers, who also stood up alongside Destiny.

Destiny’s manager Howard Keith Debono also took to Facebook to praise her.

“Last week, I honestly lost count of the hate comments our artist got which were mostly triggered by our fellow locals. This was not the issue for me, but I found it odd that in most cases they were hiding behind numerous arguments diverting from the real issue which was bothering them in the first place.”

He continued to applaud her reply during the press conference.

“It’s not just what you said, but how you said it. That’s Star quality right there, but it doesn’t stop there, I also experience it in the recording studio and every time you go on that live stage as you will do next Saturday!”

In the past few days, Destiny’s outfits had caused a stir on social media. The first, her neon pink outfit, was criticised by many on social media, whilst her second outfit, the silver dress, was more warmly accepted.

After last night's performance, Destiny received words of praise from many local personalities and also politicians, such as Prime Minister Robert Abela and Opposition leader Bernard Grech.

Others took a more creative approach in congratulating Destiny's achievement, some through the use of make-up or digital arts.

Illustrators congratulate Destiny for her performance on Tuesday night Source: Instagram/Kyl.art

Destiny also received compliments from international stars such as British singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, German singer Cascada and 2014 Eurovision winner, Conchita Wurst.



“Oh my god, I’ve discovered this girl called Destiny and she’s got an incredible song you need to check it out,” Cascada, also a former Eurovision contestant herself told her Instagram followers.



“Her voice is incredible and she should win this contest,” she said.

Destiny to perform in first half of Saturday’s Grand Final

Last night’s press conference also revealed that Destiny will be performing in the first half of Saturday’s grand final.

Destiny was also asked whether she believes Malta has a chance of winning the contest, which she replied saying she felt honoured to be taking part in the competition and thanked all those who voted for her.

“I can’t describe to the press how I am feeling, it’s magical, such a special moment. I am thankful and grateful.”

Destiny is now the third favourite to win the contest, according to betting sites that predict she has a 16 per cent chance of placing third in the final with Italy and France occupying the top two spots with 23 per cent and 19 per cent chance respectively.

Another 10 countries will take part in Thursday’s semi-final. The two groups of qualifying countries will be joined on the final night by the ‘big five’ festival sponsors - UK, Spain, Italy, Germany and France – and the last winner and now host country The Netherlands.