Schoolchildren will pass on their messages of hope for a more united and war-free world to Pope Francis during his two-day visit this weekend.

The pupils have transformed their hopes and prayers into a collection of drawings, letters, photos and other creative works.

Peace for Ukraine featured strongly in the artistic expressions of the children, who also called for respect for people of different races and the end of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Dear Pope, you are such a good person that I wish you were as powerful as God to stop the war,” wrote Emily Cutajar from St Joseph School, Sliema.

Zoe Demajo, from San Anton, appealed: “I wish for you to help Ukraine. I’m doing the same – today, I sent a few toys for them.”

Did you ever meet Jesus? - Seven-year-old Giuseppe

Several children captioned their drawings – of united hands or children of different races and cultures playing together – with phrases such as: “there is only one race – the human race”, “we are all brothers and sisters” and “we are all the same in different ways”.

Some children made their requests for prayer a little more personal with one boy asking the Argentine pontiff to “pray for my brother because he is disabled and he always has to learn numbers and letters, so please help him”.

Others had some questions for the pope, with seven-year-old Giuseppe, from Għaxaq primary school, asking him: “Did you ever meet Jesus?”

A pupil of St Joan Antide shared more local concerns: “I dream of having more trees in Malta. Sometimes it feels like we are living in a jungle of houses.”

Meanwhile, Marie, seven, from St Joseph School, said: “My dream is that COVID never existed.”

Another youngster told Pope Francis that he was sad because “the Province of the Carmelite Order in Malta wants to close down my church in Fleur-De-Lys”.

Fraternity through art

Nadine Delicata, the delegate for evangelisation for the archdiocese, explained that when the pope’s visit was announced in February, Church, independent and state schools across the island asked students to express what they understood by “fraternity” through creative art.

Many drew pictures, some took photos, wrote poems and letters and even choreographed a few dances.

These were all gathered into two books – for schools in Malta and Gozo – that will be handed to the pope during his visit.

He will arrive in Malta at around 10am on Saturday on a flight from Rome and will visit dignitaries before taking a catamaran from Valletta to Gozo in the afternoon.

On Sunday, the pope will visit the Grotto of St Paul, in Rabat, and will lead a Mass at the Granaries before meeting migrants in Ħal Far.