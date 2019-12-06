Transport Minister Ian Borg has backed Chris Fearne’s bid to take over the Labour Party, amid speculation that he himself was considering a leadership bid.

Writing on Facebook, Dr Borg on Friday said Mr Fearne had his support.

“I thought a lot. With my wife and amidst the sweet cries of my daughter,” he wrote, in what is being viewed as an announcement that he is not contesting the party leadership.

"Chris Fearne has my backing".

His post came shortly after deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne announced that would be submitting his bid for the leadership.

Fellow minister Edward Zammit Lewis and Owen Bonnici have also said they back Mr Fearne's bid to succeed Joseph Muscat.

Abela decries diabolical pacts'

Meanwhile, possible leadership hopeful Robert Abela said he was not ready to make “diabolical pacts”, as a behind-the-scenes leadership deal ostensibly fell apart.

“I declare that I am not ready to participate in any diabolical pacts to buy a comfortable seat and sell out my country, the Labour Party, and genuine labour supporters, all hidden behind the phony excuse of unity,” he wrote on Facebook on Friday.

Dr Abela has not formally announced his intention to run or otherwise.

Party sources said the deal would have seen no race held and Health Minister Chris Fearne automatically take over as prime minister, Transport Minister Ian Borg become his deputy prime minister, and Robert Abela made minister and deputy leader of the PL.