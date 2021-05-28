Transport Minister Ian Borg said he does not plan to take action against his advisor Jesmond Zammit, who was caught trapping out-of-season by the police.

A spokesperson for CABS told Times of Malta that members of the committee had observed a person trapping in a field in the vicinity of Għar Lapsi, where nets had been set out and a number of live decoy finches were on site.

Upon their arrival, the police had apprehended a man who was filmed handling nets and live finches, who later transpired to be Zammit.

Video: CABS

Questioned by journalists about the incident on Friday, Borg initially said he had seen the footage and that it looked like Zammit was in it, but later walked back on his original statement, saying the footage was not clear enough to determine.

Borg said he would not take action against his aide, citing a pending police investigation that would determine whether Zammit had committed a crime.

“What should I do, condemn him to hell?” Borg said when asked if he would take action against Zammit.

“Who am I, the police? If he did something illegal then there is a process and justice can be decided upon.”

Borg added that he sympathised with trappers who were misled by the Nationalist government prior to EU accession that bird trapping would persist and it was the Labour government that kept the trapping season.

Jesmond Zammit’s daughter Adreana made headlines in April when it was revealed she had been awarded a €62,400 direct order for a contract as a junior lawyer, before obtaining her warrant to practice law.