Foreign Minister Ian Borg was formally appointed chairman-in-office of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) for 2024 on Friday afternoon.

This comes after Russia blocked Estonia from assuming the rotating leadership of the organisation, but acquiesced to Malta taking up the role.

During the first leg of the OSCE’s 30th ministerial council, held in Skopje on Thursday, the acting chair announced that it had been agreed that Malta was to assume the chair of the organisation after it secured the backing of the other 56 members that sit on it.

In his acceptance speech, Borg defended Estonia’s candidature for the role, which Malta had also backed, saying that the country remains a “solid, relevant and dependable partner”.

Malta, he said, has perpetually embraced the role of acting as a bridge builder and expressed gratitude that the country has been trusted with the responsibility to lead the organisation.

“To fulfil our role, we depend on the close cooperation and support of all participating States to fulfil the OSCE’s mandate, and to return to our shared values in full respect of our agreed principles and commitments,” Borg said.

“As so very well expressed in your Chairpersonship’s motto – It’s all about people - it is paramount to work on improving, intensifying, and bridging our relations to overcome distrust for the good of all, and to build back confidence.”