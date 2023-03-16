Foreign Minister Ian Borg must shoulder his political responsibilities and resign after an appeals court confirmed on Wednesday that the pool he built within his house on the outskirts of Rabat/Dingli was illegal, the Nationalist Party said.

It recalled that Borg, while serving as minister responsible for the Planning Authority, had carried on with his project even though he knew that the permit was being contested.

Furthermore, the Ombudsman had previously declared that the planning application was made “in a devious manner” and a court had declared that it did not believe what the minister said about the way how he acquired the property from a vulnerable person.

This, the PN said, was further confirmation by the court of bad governance by the government and also by the Planning Authority, which twice issued permits for a development which clearly violated local plans and policies.

While the minister should resign, the Planning Authority needed to ensure that it did not allow interference in its operations, the party said.

The statement was signed by Stanley Zammit, shadow minister for planning.

The site where the pool was built.