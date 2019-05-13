An architect engaged by Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg to submit a controversial development application on his behalf is now serving as a top director within his ministry.

Nadia Gatt Curmi had submitted Dr Borg’s application in 2014 to turn a dilapidated farmhouse in an outside development zone in the limits of Rabat into a 400-square metre home.

The 32-year-old architect is now serving as director of Project Design and Engineering at the Ministry for Infrastructure, headed by Dr Borg, The Sunday Times of Malta is informed.

Earlier in the year, Dr Borg appointed the architect as director on the newly formed roads agency, Infrastructure Malta.

A few years ago, when Dr Borg was defending himself in front of the Commission against Corruption over allegations of wrongdoing to obtain his home’s permit, he had cited his architect’s “inexperience” as proof that he did not wield any political influence.

“Parliamentary Secretary (now Minister) Ian Borg said he had met his architect, Nadia Curmi, who used to work with a private company, and that she was appointed directly by him,” the commission’s report states.

At the time, he denied using any influence or abuse of power to obtain his permit.

“If I had to use such influence, I would not have appointed an architect with no experience,” he told the commission. The architect was recruited in the public service when Dr Borg served as Parliamentary Secretary and a few months before his appointment as Infrastructure Minister.

“The new director has managed to place first in the interviews made, even though many other architects who were already in the public service and had served for decades had applied for the job,” a ministry source said.

Asked to explain his relationship with Ms Gatt Curmi and whether he was still her client, Dr Borg said it was a professional relationship “solely related to the development application of his matrimonial home”.

He said her appointment within his ministry was made in January 2017, a few months before he was appointed Minister.

He confirmed he had appointed his architect on the board of directors of Infrastructure Malta but, he said, this was “in her capacity as director” within his ministry.