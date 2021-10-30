Id-Dar tal-Providenza received the 2021 European People’s Prize during a ceremony held on Friday evening.

The Siġġiewi-based home for the disabled was announced as the award winner last July, winning the prize for its Monument of Mercy project.

Id-Dar tal-Providenza director Fr Martin Micallef received the award from MEP Alex Agius Saliba, at a ceremony held at Europe House in Valletta.

“Their excellent work in exceptionally difficult circumstances with the most vulnerable group of people in our society displays the best values of the EU and provides an example for all of us to follow,” Agius Saliba said.

Fr Micallef said the prize would push the organisation to take their work further, “so that the sense of dignity for persons with disabilities is enhanced.”

“The EU strategy for people with disabilities between 2021 and 2030, is built around the recognition of the rights granted in various countries in Europe by other countries in Europe, around independent and where possible autonomous living, and the elimination of discrimination and the creation of equal opportunities at every possible level,” Fr Martin said.

“These are intrinsic to the concept of dignity, a concept which is at the heart of everything created by Mons Mikiel Azzopardi when he dreamed of and started working on the Dar Tal-Providenza project, and which so many Maltese and Gozo believed in and supported over the years.”

The European Citizen’s Prize is awarded every year for exceptional achievements by citizens in EU Member States. National, cross-border and pan-European projects promoting closer integration and cooperation, as well as the values enshrined in the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union are all eligible for the prize. Nominations can be submitted by EU citizens, associations, organisations or MEPs.

Id-Dar tal-Providenza was nominated for the prize by MEPs Roberta Metsola and David Casa. Previous local winners include ALS campaigner Bjorn Formosa and the Għaqda Każini tal-Baned.