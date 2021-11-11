It was not the angry seas that frightened the man who saved a drowning boy in Sliema on Wednesday evening, but the thought that the 14-year-old would die in his arms.

Sean Meli, 33, told TVMNews+ he would have been “traumatised for life” had the Chinese boy not made it.

The confident swimmer, former waterpolo player and surfer was not daunted by the strong waves, whipped up by southeast winds throughout the afternoon, when he impulsively stripped down to his boxers and socks and flew into the water by the Chalet site in Qui-Si-Sana.

Meli, who has been hailed a hero, said he chanced upon a group of onlookers on his way to a work dinner and realised the youth was in danger of drowning.

The Sliema resident explained during Thursday morning’s news bulletin that the rescue vessel could not locate the boy and seemed to be turning back, and that he ignored the attempts of police to stop him from jumping in for his own good.

When he had what he thought was "an Asian boy or man" in his arms, he panicked that he would not understand him.

“I told him that if he panicked and held me, we would both drown. I slapped him on the face with the water, and he came to his senses…”

The incident happened in darkness at around 7pm and the rescue operation also involved the AFM, which saved another man also dragged out to sea yesterday evening.

Meli was oblivious to the crowd’s reaction and cheers when they got out of the water safe and sound, aided by ropes.

He said he has no access to social media so was unaware of the public’s awe and admiration, thanking everyone for their comments.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Robert Abela Prime Minister said he intended to reward a Sliema resident for his heroic act.