Tourism workers who are currently idle because of COVID-19 are being invited to join the health authorities contact tracing team.

In a post on Facebook, the Malta Tourism Authority said it was issuing the scheme together with Malta Enterprise.

Those who opt to join the contact tracers will continue to receive the €800 wage supplement as well as €5.28 an hour.

Those who are interested can send an e-mail to tourismcovid-19helpline@visitmalta.com by November 4 or call on 2169 2447.

The health authorities have repeatedly said they want to continue testing as many people as possible to control the spread. Malta currently has six swabbing centres – at Mater Dei, Luqa, Luxol, Qormi, Burmarrad and Gozo - with another two - at Boffa centre and in the north of the island - in the pipeline.