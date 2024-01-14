People who love the Labour Party should vote for the Nationalist Party in June's elections, Bernard Grech said on Sunday, because PN is the only party truly interested in working for all people.

The PN leader said if people want to make a difference in the MEP and local council elections, they must vote PN because the party recognises the country belongs to everyone.

"If you love the PL, vote for PN. If you love your country, your locality, your family, your children, vote PN," he said in an interview with Malta Daily editor Keane Cutajar during a party event in Mosta.

"We are focused on achieving the best possible result in the election, and we're working to get the third [MEP] seat."

But most importantly, the PN was working to form Malta's next government, and not be merely an effective opposition, Grech said.

Archbishop's criticism

Grech also responded to criticism by Archbishop Charles Scicluna, who in an interview on Times of Malta last Sunday said he expects the Opposition to be more vociferous and be more present in the public debate.

Grech said "everyone's style must be respected".

"When we needed to take to the streets, we did so. When we needed to go to court, we did. We speak publicly and privately on all issues," he said.

"Let's remember it was the PN that brought about the Sofia public inquiry and it is the PN which is sticking its neck out for the Nadur residents who are being threatened with eviction from their homes, he said" (Many are blaming the Archbishop for the situation in Nadur, although Mgr Scicluna insists there was nothing the church could do).

No planning by the government

He said the government was acting without a plan and spent its days trying to solve problems it created itself. A Nationalist government would not create those problems in the first place.

Giving examples, he mentioned blockchain and e-scooters. Both could have been great opportunities for the country, but their introduction without proper planning had caused problems. Consequently, blockchain never took off and e-scooter rentals were to be banned.

"E-scooters were a good idea that the government failed to deliver on. There was no plan, no enforcement, no parking bays like you see in other countries. In 10 years the government has ruined the country," he said.

"When PN is in government we will be doing things as they should be done."

'Register road closures'

Grech said a PN government would see that all road closures are registered and information on alternative routes was made accessible to everyone. At present people were often being diverted from one road closure to another.

The PN would invest in a better road network, hand cash grants to families who give up their cars and improve public transport and other means of shared mobility, he said.

"We will also see that civil court cases on local issues are heard and settled in that same locality, to avoid forcing so many people to go to Valletta every morning," he said.

Grech was speaking in an interview with Malta Daily editor Keane Cutajar during a party event in Mosta. Photo: PN

'Reshuffle was not because MPs were not good'

Grech echoed Abela's reshuffle reasoning in arguing that his shadow cabinet reshuffle on Saturday was no judgment on his MPs' abilities, but an exercise to use the available talent in a better way.

He said he had asked former leader Adrian Delia to shadow health following his efforts in spearheading the party through the Vitals legal case.

"I'm proud to say we managed an extensive reshuffle after just four hours of meetings. Last week the government barely made any significant moves after 10 hours of talks."

"We managed it because we're united in harmony."

No talks on next president yet

Grech confirmed on Sunday that the prime minister had not contacted him yet for talks on the nomination of the next president. He also reiterated, as he did when speaking to Times of Malta last week, that he would not discuss possible nominations in public, to respect the confidentiality of any talks. Asked if he would support former minister Helena Dalli if she was proposed by the government, Grech reiterated he would not discuss nominations in public.

Grech also dismissed as a 'non-issue' the fact that the PN has not yet filed its 2021 and 2022 audited accounts and donations.

Auditing processes take a long time, he said, and the party was making sure it does the job well.

'We always abided by the law and we will continue to do so," he said.