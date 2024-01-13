Nationalist Party leader Bernard Grech kicked off a reshuffle of his shadow cabinet on Saturday, exactly a week after Prime Minister Robert Abela reshuffled his cabinet of ministers.

Sources confirmed that Grech is speaking individually to several Opposition MPs throughout the day in what they described as “a major reshuffle which will change the responsibilities of more than half” of his men and women.

The new shadow cabinet is expected to be announced on Saturday afternoon.

MPs will be asked to shed or take on responsibilities according to the best of their abilities, party sources said, but it is still unclear what the changes will be.

Shadow ministers – generally referred to as ‘spokespersons’ – are tasked with closely following the work of every government minister and pointing out anything that could be done differently or in a better way.

Grech last reshuffled his shadow cabinet on January 13 last year when he brought Mario de Marco, Chris Said and Carm Mifsud Bonnici back in a reshuffle that handed all PN MPs a portfolio.

Grech on Sunday criticised Robert Abela's "cosmetic reshuffle" of his cabinet. He said that Abela had been forced to carry out a "pseudo reshuffle" because, he claimed, he faced resistance from his top executive team.

Abela's surprise cabinet changes saw him promote some MPs to new posts and relegate others. The biggest surprise was Aaron Farrugia, who lost the Transport and Infrastructure ministry and was left out of cabinet completely.

Among the highest climbers were Jo Etienne Abela, who replaced Chris Fearne as Health Minister, and Chris Bonett who was promoted from parliamentary secretary to the new Transport Minister.

Fearne will be Malta’s nominee as EU Commissioner, which means the race will soon start for a new deputy prime minister.