A 26-year-old woman was remanded in custody on Wednesday after she pleaded not guilty to the importation of cannabis grass intercepted by Customs Officers.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras heard how customs officers stopped two packages after a drug test showed they could have illegal substances. Inside the packages, the officers found four jars of suspected cannabis that had been sent to German national Franziska Remus from abroad.

The Customs Department informed the Drug Squad about the shipment and officers later arrested the woman, an iGaming employee who lives in Sliema.

Prosecuting officer Justine Grech told the court that during a search at her flat, the police found six similar jars filled with suspected cannabis as well as €8,000 in cash. In all, the police found a total of some 720 grams of cannabis grass. They also found traces of cocaine.

Remus pleaded not guilty to the importation of the drug as well as its possession in circumstances denoting it was not for her personal use.

The court denied a request for bail and upheld an application for a freezing order on all her assets.

Lawyer Simon Micallef Stafrace was defence counsel.