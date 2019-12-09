The gaming industry on Monday expressed concern over the current political turmoil and warned it depended on stability and rule of law.

iGEN, the association representing the industry, said that the events of the past two weeks "continue to be of grave and growing concern to the iGaming industry operating internationally and based in Malta".

"Like many others, our industry thrives on stability and demands high standards in rule of law of the institutions that govern the countries in which we operate," it said in a statement.

"Whilst remaining committed to Malta, we look forward to the swift implementation of the Moneyval report, the recommendations from the Council of Europe and the satisfactory conclusion of a truly independent investigation of the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia and of all corruption cases".

The Moneyval report was a report by a Council of Europe expert body which said Malta needed to take action to better handle high-level and complex money laundering cases related to financial, bribery and corruption offences.

IGEN pointed out how the iGaming industry is the second largest industry in Malta, representing 13.5% of the country’s direct GDP.

It is made up of primarily publicly-listed companies operating in international markets under multiple rigorous licensing requirements.