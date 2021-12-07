A man shot on an Iklin street offered to change his testimony about the September incident in exchange for money, a court heard on Tuesday.

Police inspector Wayne Camilleri told a court that he had received information that Vincent Xuereb was contacting people and soliciting money to change his version of events.

Camilleri said that Xuereb was duly arrested and had his phone seized for further investigations.

Xuereb, 55, was grievously injured last September after he was shot in the shoulder on an Iklin street on September 9.

Ryan Sultana, 24, stands accused of that crime. Sultana also faces charges for carrying a firearm while allegedly committing a crime against the person, attacking his alleged victim beyond the limits of provocation, causing him to fear violence and also breaching the terms of his weapon’s licence.

Other charges relate to misuse of electronic communications equipment as well as breach of peace.

Sultana was arrested at his house after Xuereb was found lying in the street, blood-smeared and calling out for help.

“I did it. I fired the shots,” he immediately told the police, subsequently confirming that the shotgun found lying on the sofa inside his living room was the weapon he had used.

As police searched Sultana’s home, two of his relatives spoke to the officers about the alleged victim, claiming that Xuereb was a “fraudster” who had probably defrauded Sultana out of some €7,000.

Xuereb had allegedly been promising to help Sultana acquire a government apartment but that promise never materialised, the court heard.

Sultana was taken into custody and tested for gunshot residue, but his interrogation was postponed until the next day since he appeared somewhat confused and upset at the time.

The following day, investigators also spoke to Xuereb, who was in hospital recovering from his injuries.

Xuereb told police that he had known Sultana for some ten years. The two were meant to meet that day but had argued over a trivial matter on the phone, he said.

However while recording Xuereb’s version of events, information reached inspector Camilleri that Xuereb had allegedly been contacting people and soliciting money to change his version of events.

Sultana released a police statement in the presence of his lawyer, Arthur Azzopardi, explaining that he had grabbed his hunting shotgun and fired three shots, aiming high without intending to hit Xuereb.

He claimed to have acted out of fear after spotting some “black object” in the other man’s hand and said he only wanted only to scare Xuereb away.

Under cross-examination inspector Camilleri confirmed that the information about Xuereb’s suspected fraud had been relayed to the financial crimes police.

The inspector also confirmed that Sultana had explained that some defective mechanism in his shotgun might have caused the shots to go lower than aimed.

The case presided by Magistrate Monica Vella continues in January.

Inspector Wayne Camilleri prosecuted, assisted by AG lawyer George Camilleri.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi was defence counsel.