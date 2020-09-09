Former winner Geraint Thomas disclosed Wednesday his “disappointment” at being excluded from the Tour de France by his team Ineos but said he was looking forward to spearheading the team’s challenge in the Giro d’Italia instead.

Ineos dropped Thomas, who won the Tour in 2018, and four-time winner Chris Froome from this year’s race.

While the Tour is midway through its second week in France both riders find themselves in Italy where they are using the Tirreno-Adriatico as a stepping stone to cycling’s other two major prizes.

