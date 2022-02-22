A man with an acute drug problem told a court on Tuesday that he was "tired and wanted help” after pleading guilty to a raft of charges stemming from a week-long spate of vehicle thefts.

James Alexander Casha, 50, from Siġġiewi, stood in the dock on Tuesday afternoon alongside his accomplice in the last failed theft, Claire Satariano, 46, from Zebbuġ after the duo were caught trying to break into a parked vehicle on Sunday evening.

Police patrolling the area of Karmenu Micallef Buhagiar Street, Żebbuġ at around 9pm, spotted the suspects who were arrested on site.

Upon their arraignment, Casha was separately charged over 10 instances of theft or attempted theft from cars including a Toyota Passo, a Toyota Yaris, a Hyundai Excel, a Mitsubishi, a Toyota Vitz, a Toyota Hilux, a Fiat Punto, a Toyota Ist, a Volkswagen Golf and a Mazda.

A Suzuki was targeted in Sunday’s attempt.

Various amounts of cash were stolen as well as other items, including an external hard drive, two pendrives, two mobile phones, four boxes of tools and a power bank.

Casha was also charged with various instances of wilful damage to third-party property as well as recidivism and breaching a suspended sentence handed down last April.

The woman faced a solitary charge relating to Sunday’s incident when the pair were caught red-handed.

Both accused registered an admission.

Their lawyer Jason Grima explained that Casha had an acute drug problem, which had cost him his job and family support. He had sought treatment and was currently on methadone but still needed help.

Satariano also had a drug problem and was seeking rehabilitation, the court was told.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco observed that Casha had faced similar charges in the past. It was evident that his life was controlled by his drug problem.

But the accused now appeared determined to change his life, she said.

“I’m tired. I need help… All I wish is to fight this problem,” said the man, as Magistrate Lanfranco placed him under a three-year probation and treatment orders while abstaining from giving effect to the suspended sentence handed down last year.

The magistrate explained at length the consequences Casha would face if he were to have another brush with the law.

“If I breach it I would deserve any punishment. You won’t see me here again,” the man insisted.

As for his co-accused, the court observed that the woman was already trying to tackle her drug problem and to help her overcome her addiction the court also placed her under three-year probation and treatment orders.

Inspector Janetta Grixti prosecuted.

Lawyer Jason Grima was defence counsel.