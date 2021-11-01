A study that showed half of Gozitan crop-cultivating farmers were sceptical or indifferent towards climate change should used by the authorities to design adaptation policies, its author has said.

The study, published by Charles Galdies in 2015, is called ‘Climate change trends in Malta and related beliefs, concerns and attitudes toward adaptation among Gozitan farmers’.

It showed that a quarter of farmers on Gozo were sceptical towards climate change, which directly affects their livelihood. For them, “climatic fluctuations are part of a natural cycle; something that comes and goes, and is nothing out of this world,” Galdies pointed out.

A further 21 per cent of the crop-cultivating farming community were “disengaged” and indifferent, said Galdies, an associate professor at the University of Malta, lecturing in weather and climate, and former Met. Office director.

Even though Galdies' paper, published in the European Journal of Agronomy, dates back six years, Galdies maintains it is “unique” and its results could be “taken as a template”.

Climate performance in 2021 is worse than in 2015, he said, making the snapshot taken then, and the study’s recommendations, even more relevant, he believes. He highlighted the significance of the findings to formulate a plan of action and targeted communication to reach this segment.

His study was aimed at researching an under-emphasised feature of climate change adaptation – willingness to adjust – on the basis of Gozitan farmers’ perceptions. He said it provided an “important first step” in understanding their willingness and capacity to adjust their practices, showing this varied according to their beliefs and demographic factors.

Those who expressed a passive approach and did not have an opinion on the matter were the older farmers. But 84 per cent were still willing to continue their agricultural practice, with the majority, from every age group, saying their biggest challenge to adapt was cost.

Crop-cultivation farmers, who believe climate change is occurring, were significantly likelier to support adaptation measures, including the use of new drought- and pest-resistant crops, efficient use of water, a change in cultivation patterns and, least of all, the reduction of pesticides.

The study was also important to be able to use budgets effectively, Galdies continued. The paper’s conclusions could be used to inform strategic research, outreach and policy formulation, helping the Gozitan farming sector to adapt to climate change without delay and leading to enhanced resilience.

To his knowledge, this did not happen, Galdies said, although the study was presented to all stakeholders. The Environment Ministry has ignored questions from Times of Malta on whether it has taken into account its findings to create tailor-made climate change policies and adaptation measures.

“When selling a product, if you know the consumers’ preferences and inclinations, it can be more in tune with the target audience,” insisted Galdies, who also lectures at the Institute of Earth Systems. “The research may be technical, but ministries should be supported by consultants. This is not rocket science. It paints a realistic and down-to-earth picture of the repercussions and could be used as a marketing exercise from the climate point of view to make any adaptative measures and strategies more efficient.”

Gladies suggested active dialogue with the Gozitan farming community to integrate them into specific strategy development, and to start addressing evident scepticism by including them in the policy process.

Gozo was chosen for the study because it is small, homogenous and easier for gauging the farming community’s perception on this subject, Galdies said, adding that it could not be repeated due to a lack of resources. Equally interesting would be a similar analysis of the beliefs, concerns and attitudes of Maltese farmers, he added.

The study also noted that the “innovators” – willing to invest in new products, crop varieties and farming practices – amounted to 16 per cent – a “very significant” percentage because measures involving new technologies, in particular, could be targeted towards them, Galdies said. On the other hand, 75 per cent of livestock farmers were innovators – “greatly willing” to adapt to new measures and feeling that the risks of doing nothing would translate into loss of their practices and profits.

“Apart from tackling the inertia and disengagement, the government should also tap into the thirst of these farmers to innovate and learn,” Galdies argued.