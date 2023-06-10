A breathtaking photo capturing the dazzling fireworks over the Mellieħa night sky and reflecting in the lake of the Għadira Nature Reserve was crowned winner of the Malta edition of the Wiki Loves Folklore, the international photography contest.

The photographer, Terry Caselli, won €200 worth of photographic equipment from PhotoCity in Valletta, and his photo, along with another nine local winners, are now in the running to be crowned among the best folklore photographs taken in the world this year.

Wiki Loves Folklore is an international photography contest that focuses on the folk culture, tradition, and heritage of different regions. Photos can capture folk games, folk wear, traditional song and dance, customs, and religion.

The competition is organised by volunteers contributing to Wikimedia Commons, a sister project of Wikipedia.

A total of 159 images were submitted to Wiki Loves Folklore 2023 in Malta, and will compete in an international contest.

Last year, only 17 locals participated in the international competition, out of a total of 340 participants from 23 countries.

Other local winning photos also included scenes depicting celebrations and fireworks, one photo showing the traditional 'Ġigġifogu' Maltese ground fireworks, and another showing the Żabbar village festa.

And what is a local photography competition, if one of the winning photos is not of a tray of mouthwatering pastizzi?

While only 10 photos won prizes for the 2023 edition of Wiki Loves Folklore in Malta, all participants get the chance of bagging $400 (€374) as first prize for the International Competition.

International results will be declared by July on Wiki Loves Folklore 2023 page.

See the rest of the 2023 Malta winners of Wiki Loves Folklore in the image gallery below.

Bizzilla, Maltese lace-making. Photo: Renata Apan Żabbar festa celebration. Photo: Antonella Vella Ġigġifogu - traditional Maltese ground fireworks. Photo: Renata Apan Pastizzi - traditional snack food of Malta. Photo: Renata Apan Maltese Carnival Float. Photo: Agustina Gavagnin Bizzilla, Maltese lace-making. Photo: Renata Apan Purċissjoni s-Sewda, Birgu. Photo: Antonella Vella Valletta Fireworks Festival. Photo: Abby Theuma Easter celebration in Victoria, Gozo. Photo: Keith Galea