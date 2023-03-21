Local photographers, hobbyists, and anyone with an eye for detail could be in for the chance to win $400 (€374) if their photo wins an international photography competition.

There is also the chance to win a €200 voucher for photography equipment from PhotoCity, in Valletta and the top winning pictures will be published by Times of Malta.

Entrants have until March 31 to submit photos that capture local folk culture and heritage, as part of the Wiki Loves Folklore international and local competition.

Wiki Loves Folklore is an international photography contest that focuses on the folk culture, tradition, and heritage of different regions. Photos can capture folk games, folk wear, traditional song and dance, customs, and religion.

The competition is organised by volunteers contributing to Wikimedia Commons, a sister project of Wikipedia.

This is the second time Malta is participating in the Wiki Loves Folklore and this year, local participants will be in for the chance to win international and national prizes.

Since the competition takes place throughout the months of February and March, locals can look at recent feasts and celebrations, such as the Feast of St Paul’s Shipwreck, Carnival and preparations for Lent and Holy Week for inspiration.

Those who prefer writing can enter two writing contests, Art +Feminism and Folklore and Rebbiegħa. An edit-a-thon will be held at Europa House, Valletta on Thursday 13 April at 6pm.

The prizes for the 2023 edition of Wiki Loves Folklore in Malta are administered by Wikimedia Community Malta, and partly funded through a grant from the Wikimedia Foundation.

A man weaving a fish trap by hand. One of the photos part of the 2022 Wiki Loves Folklore in Malta. Photo: Lance Anthony

What are the prizes?

When it comes to the international Wiki Loves Folklore contest, participants are in the chance of bagging $400 (€374) as first prize.

The second prize is a cash prize of $200 (€185) and $100 (€92) for coming third.

The first prize for the Wiki Loves Folklore in Malta is €200 worth of photographic equipment from PhotoCity in Valletta.

If your photo comes second, you can get a €100 voucher from a local book publisher (or €50 Amazon gift card), and the third prize lands you a €100 voucher (or a €25 Amazon gift card).

National results will be announced by the end of April by the Wikimedia Community Malta, while international results will be declared by July at Wiki Loves Folklore 2023 page.

A member of Wikimedia Community Malta, Toni Sant, said the community was pleasantly surprised with the outcome of last year’s response.

“We wanted to test the waters, so we only took part in the international contest, without a local competition,” he said.

“The feedback was so positive that we decided to include Wiki Loves Folklore in our regular annual programme of activities.”

Last year, 17 locals participated in the international competition, out of a total of 340 participants from 23 countries.

So far this year, Malta has uploaded 28 photos from seven participants for the international competition..