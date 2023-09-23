An annual nature photography competition that seeks to showcase the beauty of Malta and Gozo has whittled entries down to the top 15 photos.

The 15 winning entries to the 2023 edition of Wiki Loves Earth in Malta feature a variety of landscape, flora and fauna shots, all taken in Malta or Gozo in the past year.

Top picks were selected by Wikimedia Community Malta in collaboration with Friends of the Earth (Malta) from 463 entries submitted to the competition by 43 contestants.

They range from a stunning vista of clay slopes to an aerial shot of Comino, a macros shot of a tiny spider and an underwater photo of a Flying Gurnard.

Unlike in previous years, photos have been divided into two categories: one focused on landscapes and the other on details of local flora and fauna.

The top five landscape shots and top 10 flora/fauna shots will now be submitted to the global Wiki Loves Earth photo contest, where they will compete with similar images shortlisted across 50 countries from a total of 60,647 entries.

Aside from the image of clay slopes featuring at the top of this article, these are the other 14 Malta winners:

Landscape winners:

Ġebla tal-Ġeneral - Fungus Rock, Gozo. Photo: Terry Caselli Photography

Bird's Eye View of Comino. Photo: Martin Galea De Giovanni

St. Paul's Island. Photo: Christian Formosa

Wied il-Għasri, Gozo. Photo: Marika Caruana

Flora/fauna winners:

A Maltese wall lizard, Podarcis filfolensis Photo: Christian Formosa

Flying Gurnard - Rundunell (Dactylopterus volitans). Photo: Saviour Bonnici

Flower Beetle (Labidostomis taxicornis). Photo: Terry Caselli Photography

Maltese Freshwater Crab (Potamon fluviatile). Photo: YungLito

Felimara Picta Nudibranch. Photo: Victor Micallef

Tiny spider on moss spore pod. Photo: Mario J Cachia

Grey Birdsfoot Trefoil (Għantux tal-blat). Photo: Mario J Cachia

Greater Flamingo. Photo: Aron Tanti

Swallowtail butterfly (Farfett tal-Fejgel) on Tassell Grape Hyacinth. Photo: MarionSP