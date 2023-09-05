A swimmer was rescued by the Armed Forces on Tuesday after he experienced difficulty at sea at Tigne Point in Sliema.

AFM's rescue coordination centre received a call about the incident at around 10am.

“RCC Malta immediately directed Armed Forces of Malta assets to the location, and successfully rescued the person in water. The person was handed over to an awaiting medical team from Mater Dei," it said on Facebook later.

The swimmer rescued on Tuesday morning. Photo: Dunskie Borg

The pictures posted on AFM's social media show one rescuer, decked in swimming gear from head to toe, being lowered from a helicopter to reach the swimmer.

The AFM rescuer is then seen grabbing and holding the swimmer tightly as they are pulled back into the helicopter.

Two AFM rescue boats, battling the rough waves, were also on the rescue scene.

The swimmer was safely airlifted out of the rough seas on Tuesday. Photo: Dunskie Borg

On Tuesday RCC Malta urged people to keep a safe distance from the shoreline in view of adverse incoming weather.

According to the Meteorological Office, Malta is expected to be hit by a thunderstorm dubbed ‘Storm Daniel’.

Tuesday saw just the beginning of the storm.

The change in weather is expected to start in the afternoon, with skies becoming rather cloudy and isolated showers expected to hit the island later.

Hail has also been forecasted, with this rough weather pattern expected to extend until Thursday.