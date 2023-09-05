High and strong waves flooded Sliema’s waterpolo pitch on Tuesday morning, ahead of a thunderstorm dubbed ‘Storm Daniel’, which is expected to hit Malta on Wednesday.

According to the Meteorological Office, the change in weather is expected to start this afternoon, with skies becoming rather cloudy and isolated showers expected to hit the island.

Thundery and gusty showers are expected on Tuesday evening, possibly with hail at times, with the weather pattern expected to extend until Thursday.

A video sent to Times of Malta shows huge waves engulfing Sliema pitch on Tuesday morning, flooding the lido and sweeping away deckchairs into the sea.

Video shows a swimmer being rescued as waves bash the Sliema pitch.

A swimmer also had to be rescued at Tigne point on Tuesday morning.

Police received a call at 10.15am that a swimmer was experiencing difficulty at sea.

A video sent to Times of Malta shows an Armed Forces of Malta airlifting the swimmer. There are still no details on the condition of the swimmer.

Winds are also expected to pick up and reach Force 6, up from Force 4, from a North by Northeast direction on both Wednesday and Thursday.

The change in weather expected in the next few days is a result of a low-pressure system that is presently over Greece.

The system will intensify and move over the Southern Ionian Sea, before hitting Malta.

According to the Met Office website on Tuesday, the day is expected to be partly cloudy.

The 7-day forecast from the Met Office at Malta International Airport

Due to the upcoming storms, EuroPride organisers announced that the opening ceremony and after party on Thursday will be shifted to Ta’ Qali’s MFCC. The ceremony was originally to take place at Triton Square, Valletta.

Also, with immediate effect, due to high swells in Valletta harbour, the Gozo Fast Ferry Service has been "disrupted" until further notice.

The Mellieħa Feast has also had to postpone its fireworks displays planned for 6-8 September due to the upcoming storm.

“Firework displays, where possible are being held on Sunday 10th and Monday 11th September,” organisers announced.

The stormy weather comes less than a week after many localities were flooded by rain, damaging a church, flooding streets and resulting in some power cuts.

