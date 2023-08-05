A group of athletes ran 18 kilometers on Saturday to honour the memory of Rebecca Zammit Lupi, who would have turned 18 on Thursday.

The Saturday morning run was organised by Tommy Wallbank, and saw around 20 athletes gather at Surfside at 6.30 am, running a route to the St Julian’s Love Sign and back to Qui-Si-Sana, running two-and-a-half loops to reach the 18km target.

Rebecca, known to many as Becs, was only 15 years old when she died on January 3, 2021, after months of battling cancer.

Runners of varying levels of experience took part in Saturday's event, yet Wallbank ensured that the group ran at an easy pace, making it comfortable for the participants to also chat amongst themselves.

Runners got started early on Saturday morning. Scroll right to see more photos. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi Runners of varying ages and levels of experience took part. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi Becs' family members handed runners water during the event. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi Tommy Wallbank attributes his burgeoning running career to Becs. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

His coach, Fabio Spiteri, and his team buddy, Jesper Mathiesen, who Tommy had guided during the 2022 La Valette Half Marathon, also joined the 18km run.

“I’m really happy to see such a good crowd showing up to commemorate Bec’s birthday,” Wallbank told Times of Malta with a smile, his attitude jubilant after the morning run.

Wallbank is also collecting donations for the Association of Abandoned Animals, since Becs loved animals.

So far he has collected over €500 in donations.

Wallbank's family and Bec's parents, Darrin Zammit Lupi and Marisa Ford, were part of the support team cheering on runners and providing them with water.

Tommy Wallbank athletic career began back in 2021, when he pledged to run 1km for every €5 donated to Puttinu Cares. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Wallbank is a rising star in the running world, surpassing his personal best time one race after another and making it to the podium countless times.

Yet, his athletic career only began two years ago when he pledged to run 1km for every €5 donated to Puttinu Cares, in honour of his childhood friend.

Wallbank dedicates his passion for running to his friend Becs, and said that he owes it to her every time he is successful.

He said he plans to do a similar run next year, to mark her 19th birthday.

Donations to raise money for the Association for Abandoned Animals can be sent to 77300305 via Revolut.