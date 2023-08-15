Crowds of people gathered in Mosta, turning the town blue to celebrate the feast of Santa Marija on Tuesday.

Several towns and villages across Malta and Gozo are marking one of the most significant public holidays on August 15.

Music, friends, cheer and celebrations. What more is needed on a public holiday? Photo: Jonathan Borg

It is not just a religious feast that honours the Assumption of the Virgin Mary but also marks the day that Operation Pedestal, commonly known as the Santa Marija Convoy, which is known for having saved the island from starvation back in 1942.

In Mosta, festa revellers wore blue t-shirts and carried balloons and banners, associated with the Assumption.

People of all ages joined the village celebrations. Photo: Jonathan Borg

They managed to mark the day despite concerns that ongoing works in the town square would mar the feast.

Santa Marija celebrations in full swing. Photo: Jonathan Borg The different 'pavaljun' stretched across the street. Photo: Jonathan Borg Blue balloons also made their apperance to add to the celebrations. Photo: Jonathan Borg The feast as reflected in one attendee's shades. Photo: Jonathan Borg A boy perches on some shoulders for the best view of festivities. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Despite ongoing roadworks, the villagers turned up in their hundreds.

Festivities are also taking place in Għaxaq, Gudja, Mqabba, Qrendi, Attard, and Victoria, Gozo.