Crowds of people gathered in Mosta, turning the town blue to celebrate the feast of Santa Marija on Tuesday.
Several towns and villages across Malta and Gozo are marking one of the most significant public holidays on August 15.
It is not just a religious feast that honours the Assumption of the Virgin Mary but also marks the day that Operation Pedestal, commonly known as the Santa Marija Convoy, which is known for having saved the island from starvation back in 1942.
In Mosta, festa revellers wore blue t-shirts and carried balloons and banners, associated with the Assumption.
They managed to mark the day despite concerns that ongoing works in the town square would mar the feast.
Despite ongoing roadworks, the villagers turned up in their hundreds.
Festivities are also taking place in Għaxaq, Gudja, Mqabba, Qrendi, Attard, and Victoria, Gozo.