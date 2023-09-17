Members of the LGBTQ+ community on Saturday gathered on the streets of Valletta for their annual parade, the biggest in Malta so far.

The event, part of 10 days of EuroPride celebrations, was followed with a concert by Grammy-award winning singer Christina Aguilera, attended by some 38,000 people.

The colours of the rainbow. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Valletta Pride march. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Love is love. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Be who you are. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Equality. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Say it with music. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Out and proud. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Be proud. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Malta's biggest Pride march. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Out and proud. Photo: Jonathan Borg

We are all equal. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Celebrating diversity. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Solidarity with refugees. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Marching out of the closet. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Be proud. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Love is love. Photo: Jonathan Borg

We are all equal. Photo: Jonathan Borg