Members of the LGBTQ+ community on Saturday gathered on the streets of Valletta for their annual parade, the biggest in Malta so far.
The event, part of 10 days of EuroPride celebrations, was followed with a concert by Grammy-award winning singer Christina Aguilera, attended by some 38,000 people.
The colours of the rainbow. Photo: Jonathan Borg
Valletta Pride march. Photo: Jonathan Borg
Be who you are. Photo: Jonathan Borg
Equality. Photo: Jonathan Borg
Say it with music. Photo: Jonathan Borg
Malta's biggest Pride march. Photo: Jonathan Borg
We are all equal. Photo: Jonathan Borg
Celebrating diversity. Photo: Jonathan Borg
Solidarity with refugees. Photo: Jonathan Borg
Marching out of the closet. Photo: Jonathan Borg
A beautiful end to a good day. Photo: Jonathan Borg