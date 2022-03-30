Robert Abela has formed his government and his 18 ministers and four parliamentary secretaries are being sworn in during a ceremony at the Auberge de Castille.

The prime minister said he had chosen a cabinet that includes a "mix of experience and new blood".

Abela indicated the make-up may change further when the female quota mechanism to appoint more women to parliament kicks in over the next few weeks.

The new cabinet members and their families arrived shortly before 3.30pm for the ceremony.

Ian Borg, right, who was moved from Transport Ministry to Foreign Ministry arrives with his family. Photo: Jessica Arena

Julia Farrugia Portelli, right, one of just three women in cabinet, arrives with her family for the ceremony. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Clifton Grima, who retains the Education and Sports portfolio, arrives with his family.

Parliamentary Secretary Alison Zerafa Civelli, one of six new faces in the cabinet, makes her way to the ceremony with her family.

Another new MP elevated to a parliamentary secretary role is Keith Azzopardi Tanti. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Lawyer and now Justice Minister Jonathan Attard arrives with his young family. Photo: Jessica Arena

Health Minister Chris Fearne, who has retained his portfolio, arrives for the ceremony. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Aaron Farrugia, who is now in charge of Malta's roads, attends the ceremony. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Clint Camilleri, one of three Gozitan ministers in cabinet. Photo: Jessica Arena

Miriam Dalli has been given the super ministry of environment and energy. Photo: Jessica Arena

Andy Ellul has been made a parliamentary secretary. Photo: Jessica Arena

First-time minister Jo Etienne Abela arrives to be sworn in. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli