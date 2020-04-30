In politics, one always has regrets, Labour MP Chris Cardona said on Thursday as he was entering the House for his last sitting, before giving up his seat.

Cardona decided to quit Parliament although he will stay on as the Labour Party deputy leader for party affairs.

He said on Thursday that 24 years in Parliament had given him memories, so he was somewhat emotional.

Video: Jonathan Borg

Asked whether he had regrets, his reply was that in politics one always had regrets.

He regretted that he had not have been assertive enough in certain decisions and that he could have pushed himself to take certain decisions quickly because of personal reasons. "This is life," he said.

Cardona said that his resignation was a result of the fact that in political life one got to certain climaxes in his career and the aim he felt he had now reached the aim he had had to serve.

"I think it is time for my seat to be filled with new blood, new people, new ideas that would contribute to a greater democracy, increased debate, dialogue, and innovation."

Asked about his decision to stay on as PL deputy leader, he said the party was autonomous, it had its own structure and delegates who elected the leadership.

He was trusted to serve as deputy leader until the next election and he believed this was something he had to consider.

Cardona had been left out of Prime Minister Robert Abela’s Cabinet after having served as Economy Minister under Joseph Muscat.

In November last year he had “suspended" himself from Cabinet after businessman Yorgen Fenech was charged with ordering the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder.