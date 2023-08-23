The 2023-24 BOV Premier League is less than one month away from its opening day of the season and this year’s campaign is set to feature some notable changes in what is being described to be a transitional campaign.

In fact, this year’s championship will start implementing changes ahead of the 2024-25 campaign that will be the first to be organised by the Malta Premier League (MPL) and a major novelty is the increase in financial incentives for those clubs that opt to make use of Maltese talent during this season’s competition.

The 2023-24 Premier League will again be contested by 14 teams, with the top team crowned as champions and will represent Malta in the Champions League while the second-placed and the third-placed club will feature in the UEFA Conference League qualifier.

