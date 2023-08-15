India takes charge: G20 priorities

India’s G20 presidency presents a significant opportunity for the country to showcase its leadership and contribute to shaping the international economic and financial agenda.

With “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” as the official motto, India highlights its continued focus on promoting sustainable and inclusive growth.

As the world’s fastest-growing major economy, India is well-positioned to lead discussions on pressing global issues such as climate change, digital transformation, and pandemic recovery.

Through its G20 presidency, India aims to ensure that the benefits of economic growth are shared equitably and contribute to a more resilient and prosperous future for all.

Bringing the world together

G20 comprises 19 countries from Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa and the Americas. Together, these G20 members represent about 85% of the global GDP, over 75% of the world trade, and about two-thirds of the world’s population.

A new chapter in India’s space exploration Chandrayaan-3

India became the fourth country to reach the lunar surface in 2008, when it launched two robotic spacecraft into orbit around the moon, repeatedly observing its surface. Then, in 2009, the Chandrayaan-1 spacecraft discovered water on the moon. For the past four years, the Chandrayaan-2 mission’s orbiter has been studying continuously. The most recent successful flight of Chandrayaan-3 from Sriharikota on July 14 has written a new chapter in our journey into space. Chandrayaan-3 will script a new history by landing on South Pole of the moon. It will be first such mission.