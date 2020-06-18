A group of Indians set to return home after losing their jobs in Malta feel stranded on the island as their repatriation fights keep getting cancelled.

According to e-mail correspondence seen by Times of Malta and sent to those set to head back to India, a flight scheduled for June 8 was postponed to June 17.

However, a day before the flight was again scheduled to make its way to the Indian city of Cochin, the Foreign Affairs Ministry again sent out an email saying the flight would not be taking off.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we will contact you once again when a new date has been set,” the e-mail read.

The ministry said in the e-mail this was due to COVID-19 "logistical restrictions for the pilots and flight crew" but did not elaborate further.

The e-mail sent to passengers.

One of the passengers told Times of Malta that such last-minute disruptions were problematic because many of those returning to India had already made work arrangements since they had lost their jobs in Malta. Many also had family back home waiting for them to return safely.

Another passenger said that despite repeated calls to the ministry, no information has been supplied.

“They are not giving a proper answer regarding further dates of repatriation,” the passenger said.

An earlier e-mail sent to those who were to board the flight warned that those who missed the flight would have their work permit revoked immediately. It remains unclear whether this is the case now that the flight has been moved up twice.

Contacted about the matter, a ministry spokesperson simply told Times of Malta that the “voluntary repatriation flight has been postponed, not cancelled”.

A follow-up question on why had this happened remained unanswered.

Times of Malta has also reached out to the High Commission of India for a comment but no reply has been received.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak started in early March, thousands of foreigners have been repatriated home after losing their jobs in Malta.