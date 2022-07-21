The Local Enforcement Systems Agency signed a new collective agreement on Thursday, just a month after community officers refused to issue fines in protest at failed negotiations.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said that the new agreement would improve working conditions for LESA employees while creating a better workplace for officers to improve service to the community.

He added that the new conditions reflected the responsibility expected from officers during the course of their duties.

“When we talk about investment, we are often referring to material things, which are just as important, as employees should have access to the best tools possible to do their jobs,” Camilleri said.

“But it’s also very important that we invest in human resources, not only through continuous training but even in better pay and working conditions, which is what employees ultimately take home to their families.”

LESA CEO Svetlick Flores said the agency had made a huge leap when it transformed into an operator of traffic enforcement from being operated by a private contractor, seeing great improvement in investment of resources as well as people.

The transformation had seen new uniforms, hybrid cars, protective gear and a modern base of operations become available to officers.

“Today is another important step in bettering workers’ rights,” Flores said.

“This agreement doesn’t just have financial value but it's investing in better and more appropriate working conditions for our employees and keeps the common interest of the community at the top of the agency’s priorities.”

During industrial action last month, community officers stopped issuing traffic fines, towing illegally parked cars, and did not show up to reported road accidents after talks to renew the collective agreement had failed.