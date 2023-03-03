Interim Brazil coach Ramon Menezes omitted injured superstar Neymar from his squad on Friday as he called up fresh young talent to face Morocco in a March 25 friendly.

The match in Tangier against the surprise World Cup semi-finalists will be the first for the five-time world champions since the disappointment of their quarter-final exit against Croatia at the World Cup in December.

Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar suffered a right ankle injury against Lille two weeks ago and “will not be in the right condition to join us” in time for the Morocco friendly, national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar told a news conference.

