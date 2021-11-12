Wearing a back brace, carrying crutches and sitting in a wheelchair, Jaiteh Lamin returned to the scene of a serious accident on Friday - along with the boss he says abandoned him on the road.

The visit was part of the ongoing compilation of evidence against Glen Farrugia, who denies causing grievous bodily harm to his worker and breaching a series of health and safety regulations.

Lamin was found injured on the side of nearby Selmun Road in September.

He was allegedly dumped there by Farrugia, after a two-storey fall from the Mellieħa construction site that left the Ghanian national with spinal and arm injuries.

Jaiteh Lamin, in wheelchair, visited the site where he fell two storeys. His boss, wearing yellow, was also at the scene. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

In a previous seven-hour sitting, Lamin told the court how he had to drag himself on his elbows to the nearest pavement. He said he thought he was going to die after Farrugia pulled him from the back of a company van and drove off.

The 32-year-old, who came to Malta from Italy, claimed that Farrugia told him to tell police that a car had hit him.

Lamin and Farrugia joined the key players on the onsite visit led by Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia on Friday afternoon.

Farrugia, dressed in a flourescent yellow t-shirt, was seen gesturing to people and moving parts of the construction site in an apparent reconstruction of the accident.

The site visit was part of the compilation of evidence stage. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Prosecuting Inspector George Frendo was also present at the site visit, together with an OHSA official and a court-appointed expert.

During the visit, which lasted over an hour, the party toured the construction site and could be seen shifting wooden planks to apparently reconstruct the scene of the incident.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono and Matthew Xuereb were also present at the on-site visit.