A 29-year-old woman with a drug problem who committed suicide at Corradino Correctional Facility was never on suicide watch and had never expressed any intention to take her own life, the agency stressed on Monday.

In reply to a number of questions by Times of Malta, the agency categorically denied that the prisoner was kept in solitary confinement.

The woman was hospitalised in the early morning of June 16 after being given first aid by doctors and nurses at the prison. She died on Sunday.

The death sparked anger from different quarters, including a passionate reaction by TV presenter Peppi Azzopardi who lashed out at the prison authorities.

The woman had been serving a two-year jail term after admitting to six counts of fraud and theft last February. She also had previous suspended sentences extended for another four years.

In delivering the sentence, Magistrate Doreen Clarke had considered the fact that the accused had cooperated with the police, her admission at an early stage, and her desire to undergo a drug rehabilitation programme.

The prison authorities told Times of Malta that upon admission to the Corradino Correctional Facility, she met with the agency’s professionals so as to map out her care plan. This is standard procedure followed for every new admission in the facility.

The agency said that since the prisoner was highly dependent on drugs, regular meetings with medical doctors, psychologists and psychiatrists were held. A care plan was prepared so as to help her dependency on methadone decrease gradually.

“Following consultations with the psychiatrist this dependency decreased gradually and it was also concluded that the individual did not have any suicidal thoughts at the time. In fact, the last meeting with the psychiatrist was held just days before the incident and it was made clear that the person in questions was registering significant progress in this regard,” the agency said.

In reply to a question on why the woman had not yet started a drug rehabilitation programme, the agency said the prisoner was awaiting a decision of an independent board, namely the Prison Addiction Rehabilitation Management Board, regarding her application to start a drug rehabilitation programme.

“Once again, the agency reiterates that there is currently an ongoing magisterial inquiry and is awaiting its conclusions into the case,” it said.