The Office of the Prime Minister was quick to inform the public what action was being taken to deal with the disinformation campaign that targeted journalists and politicians, including himself.

In contrast, a month after the publication of the report from the public inquiry into Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination, the government has yet to give a detailed account of the actions it is taking towards implementing the recommendations made by the three judges.

Prime Minister Robert Abela has been quoted as saying that the government is working on drawing up the necessary legislation, which will follow internal meetings being held with authorities and stakeholders. Among those stakeholders are journalists.

Soon after the report was published, Abela issued a public apology for the state’s shortcomings that contributed to the murder. It is not just laws that may need changing but attitudes too, he said: he wants more seriousness, integrity and good governance, with no immunity or impunity for anyone.

All well said but it is now time to enunciate how those fine words are being translated into action. Abela is right to say the changes will not happen overnight but the public expects an account of the measures taken so far to do justice to a report so important to the nation’s future direction. That would be a start in the long road to winning back public trust for the state.

Abela doubtless realises the huge implications of the judges’ conclusions: “The way some of these ‘businessmen’ were, and perhaps still are, able to condition the public authorities in various ways, not excluding favours and undeserved compensation, is alarming. If not for anything else because the erosion was extending to almost all central areas of public administration, including regulatory bodies such as the MFSA, the Gaming Authority, the Planning Authority, the Tax Department, the police and others.”

There is no mistaking the judges’ meaning: the culture of impunity and state capture that played a leading role in the blogger’s assassination may still exist.

The consortium of evil that demonised and ridiculed Caruana Galizia before deciding to shut her up for good may still be operating. It is legitimate to ask whether that same hand is behind the disinformation campaign.

The inquiry board made several recommendations aimed at dealing with a dangerous situation like this.

It also pointed out that the justice ministry – which has been silent on the findings – is not just responsible for reforming the law but, more importantly, guaranteeing that the law does indeed rule. This by ensuring justice is done with all wrongdoers, whoever they may be.

More than a month since the public inquiry eloquently joined the dots of a wide web of greed, deceit, corruption and deadly violence, the perception that some people remain untouchable needs to be banished once and for all.

Any movements made towards change, in the directions recommended by the report, need to be concrete and visible. Abela seems to be in no hurry though. Budget 2022 is probably his priority before the focus moves completely to the election, which could be held much sooner than many would like to think. For the law-abiding citizen, the prime minister has his priorities wrong.

Those who have read the inquiry report understand that, given the deep-rooted connections it highlighted, Abela may feel impotent to do anything about them. Sadly it is becoming clear that popular measures to win elections will take priority over any serious attempt to tackle the country’s deep-rooted problems.