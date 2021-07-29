Prime Minister Robert Abela is addressing a press conference to give his reaction to the inquiry report into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

The press conference was due to start at 5.45pm and can be followed below once it gets underway.

The inquiry report found that the state should shoulder responsibility for the murder because a culture of impunity was created from the highest echelons of power within Castille.

It also said steps must be taken to rein in and regulate the links between politicians and big business.

In his immediate reaction to the report, Abela said lessons must be drawn and reforms must continue with greater resolve. He also summoned parliament for an emergency debate, tomorrow morning. There will be no vote.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has demanded that Abela and his predecessor Joseph Muscat shoulder their responsibilities.

Rule of law group Repubblika has demanded an apology and state compensation to the Caruana Galizia family and the resignation of members of the Cabinet.