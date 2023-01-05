An inquiry into whether any state entity failed femicide victim Bernice Cassar has been extended by at least a month to ensure the findings are as "thorough as possible", Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri has said.

The mother-of-two filed multiple police reports against her ex-husband before she was shot dead as she drove to work on November 22. Days before the killing, her lawyer pleaded for police to take action against Roderick Cassar for breaching a protection order.

He has since been charged with her murder.

On the day of the murder, Camilleri and Justice Minister Jonathan Attard requested an independent inquiry to look into state failings.

Video: Chris Sant Fournier

A deadline was set for December 19 and Camilleri said that the findings of the inquiry would be made public.

However, the retired judge leading the inquiry, Geoffrey Valencia, has asked for an extension for his investigation to be as “thorough as possible,” Camilleri said on Thursday.

While not setting a definite deadline, he said the inquiry is likely to be ready by the end of January.

What will the inquiry determine?

The inquiry examines whether the authorities were or should have been aware that Bernice Cassar's life was in danger and if there were any failings in implementing domestic violence law.

The letter to Valencia to investigate whether there were systemic inefficiencies but also negligence by the officials responsible.

“If failings are identified the inquiry should list its conclusions and make recommendations for the improvement of the system as well as appropriate actions regarding persons who should answer to failings,” the jointly sent letter says.

Roderick Cassar is the first person to be charged with femicide, following the introduction of the concept into Maltese law, which provides the grounds for a harsher penalty should a murder be gender-based. He denies all charges.