Prime Minister Robert Abela has called for nonpartisan analysis of an inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia which held the state responsible for her death.

“Lessons must be drawn and the reforms must continue with greater resolve,” he tweeted soon after publishing the 437-page report of the inquiry.

The inquiry concluded that the state should be held responsible for the journalist's 2017 murder.

A culture of impunity was created from the highest echelons of power within Castille, it said.

In his first reaciton, Abela said the report “merits mature analysis beyond partisan arguments”.

Civil society NGO Repubblika also said "lessons must be drawn" from the report "so that no other journalist is dehumanised, attacked and killed for holding authority to account".

More to follow