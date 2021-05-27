The Insebbħu Pajjiżna campaign is to become a regular event with more than 30 councils already consulted on areas that require attention, chief civil servant Mario Cutajar said on Thursday.

Speaking during a visit to Birżebbuġa where several works were being undertaken as part of the campaign, he said that more than 630 tons of waste were collected from roads as well as 270 tons of illegally dumped construction waste and 2,700 tons of seagrass from several beaches.

A total 217 traffic islands and central strips were given a new lick of paint, 54 walls were repaired, 486 spent bulbs were replaced and 2,300 illegal notices were removed.

Discussions had also been held with more than 30 councils to identify the most urgent needs of every locality.

Consumer protection parliamentary secretary Deo Debattista said the campaign refected the government’s commitment to the environment, cleanliness and the embellishment of the country.

The campaign is being coordinated by several ministries and the workers are from the Public Cleansing Division, Parks Malta, the Department of Public Works, Ambjent Malta, Enemalta, Transport Malta and the Foundation for Tourism Studies.