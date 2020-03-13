The Malta-Sicily electricity cable has been repaired and is now available as an important element in Malta’s energy mix, Enemalta said on Friday.

It said the repairs were completed on Thursday and workers spent most of Friday testing it. The cable will now be placed inside a special trench on the seabed to complete the operation.

The undersea cable was damaged last December by a ship’s anchor, with the damage causing a nationwide blackout on December 23 and a series of power cuts in subsequent weeks.

A significant part of the cable, not just the torn section, was damaged by the anchor.

It was repaired by Nexans, a France-based international cabling company which first supplied and installed the interconnector.

Repairs on the damaged cable, estimated to cost around €11 million, began on February 14 and were meant to be completed in the third week of March. Despite setbacks due to inclement weather, the repairs were completed ahead of schedule.

Talks between the insurances of Enemalta and the ship that caused the damage are under way.