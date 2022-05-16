Palestinian ambassador Fadi Hanania on Sunday called on the international community to intervene and pile pressure on Israel to stop "repressive practices and end its occupation of Palestinian land".

Addressing an event organised by the embassy and Moviment Graffitti, marking the 74th anniversary since the 19848 Nakba, he said the 'war' was ongoing, with the Israeli government heightening restrictions on Palestinians to force their evacuation.

Hanania also called for a moment of silence in remembrance of veteran Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh, who was reportedyl killed by Israeli troops as she covered a raid on Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

On Friday, Israeli forces stormed a Jerusalem hospital grounds as the coffin containing the body of the slain journalist emerged ahead of burial, with police saying they acted against people "disrupting the public order".