No inventory of gifts given to the Prime Ministers had been left by Prime Ministers prior to 2013, the government said in a statement.

It referred to a document published by newsbook.com.mt and said this was just an inventory found behind the door of all rooms in government departments which only included gifts given directly to the State by dignitaries, and not other gifts given to Prime Ministers.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat plans to publish a list of all the gifts he received during his tenure once he steps down from office.

Concerns were raised last week following revelations that Yorgen Fenech, who stands charged with complicity in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, had gifted Dr Muscat two luxury watches and three bottles of some of the most expensive wine in the world.