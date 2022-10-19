Two months after calling upon the police to identify the OPM source who started a rumour linking Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder to fuel smuggling, fuel trader Gordon Debono says he is still in the dark.

Debono had filed a criminal complaint in August requesting police commissioner Angelo Gafà to “urgently” investigate that rumour “circulated from the Office of the Prime Minister” that the journalist’s assassination was somehow linked to fuel smuggling.

Three years after the 2017 murder, Debono himself was targeted in a large-scale police crackdown on fuel smuggling.

Both he and his wife were arrested in November 2020 and subsequently charged with money laundering.

The couple denied the charges and spent some time in preventive custody until they were released in December of that year, weeks after their arraignment.

But court proceedings in their regard are still ongoing and although at a very advanced stage, the case stands adjourned sine die pending the outcome of information sought by means of rogatory letters sent to foreign jurisdictions.

Debono is now claiming that the whole saga has caused him personal damages and harm “for no reason.”

By means of his complaint, dated August 9, Debono questioned whether the arrests were “premeditated” and orchestrated by persons with “present and past political connections” as well as by police officers purposely to obstruct the course of justice.

However, after addressing his “serious doubts” directly to the police commissioner, Debono is now claiming that, over two months down the line, he has still received no reply nor reaction whatsoever.

His original complaint appears to have been received on August 11 by a police officer who signed for its receipt.

But since then, neither the commissioner nor any of his subordinates have reached out to hear what he has to say on the matter and to investigate his claims, Debono now states in a follow-up letter to Gafa’.

Faced with this state of affairs, he had no alternative but to address the police commissioner once again in writing, firstly seeking confirmation as to whether his original complaint did actually reach Gafà in the first place.

Debono also asked whether anyone within the corps had been tasked with investigating his claims.