The Commissioner of Standards in Public Life has concluded an investigation on Yorgen Fenech’s Petrus wine gift to former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

Fenech was one of Joseph Muscat’s guests of honour at a party held at the Prime Minister’s official Girgenti residence in February last year, where he gifted him fine wine worth thousands of euros.

On previous occasions, Fenech, the man accused of masterminding the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, had given the former prime minister two expensive watches worth thousands.

The investigation had been requested by independent candidate Arnold Cassola.

Cassola noted in his request that Fenech had gifted Muscat wine which cost around €5,800.

The commissioner wrote to Cassola on Wednesday saying he had concluded the investigation and sent his recommendations to the relevant parliamentary committee for consideration.

In his letter to Cassola, the commissioner said it was the committee which should decide when to release the report.

Cassola said in a statement on Thursday that it appeared that he as complainant, did not have a right to know the contents of the report and its recommendations and that it was the parliamentary committee on Standards in Public Life that decided when and if to release the contents of the report.

He said he wrote to the committee asking them for the immediate release of the report for public consumption, in the name of transparency and openness.

“All honest Maltese citizens and residents do not deserve anything less,” he said.