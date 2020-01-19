Former deputy police chief Silvio Valletta travelled abroad with Yorgen Fenech when the business magnate had already been identified as a person of interest in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation.

On September 29, 2018, Mr Valletta, who had been part of the team of investigators working on the Caruana Galizia case, travelled to London with the business tycoon to watch a football match at Chelsea FC’s Stamford Bridge stadium.

Contacted on Saturday, Mr Valletta conceded that he had travelled with Mr Fenech but insisted that he had paid for his flights and that he had not been working on the Caruana Galizia case since June 2018.

Mr Fenech was identified as a potential suspect in the murder plot by May 2018.

Still, the two caught an early morning Air Malta flight to Heathrow and sat together in business class.

A witness said that during the flight, Mr Fenech was heard telling his children to “hold uncle Silvio’s hand”.

The two watched Liverpool hold Chelsea to a 1-1 stalemate from a private box at the stadium.

The businessman was eventually arrested and charged with his involvement in the murder last November, two months after deputy commissioner Valletta had retired from the police force.

His withdrawal from the case came 10 months after activists campaigned for Mr Valletta to be barred from holding a role at the FIAU due to a conflict of interest because of his marriage to Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana.

The FIAU is a government body that investigates money laundering and terrorism funding.

When Mr Valletta travelled abroad with Mr Fenech, the FIAU had just handed police an intelligence report detailing how Mr Fenech, the Electrogas power station director, was the owner of mystery Dubai company 17 Black.

The once-secret offshore company was first revealed in the Panama Papers as one of two sources of income for the offshore companies Hearnville and Tillgate, which were set up by OPM consultants Nexia BT for former Energy Minister Konrad Mizzi and the then prime minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri.

Just a few days after his trip to London, a Court of Appeal had ruled that Mr Valletta could no longer be involved in the investigation into the assassination of Ms Caruana Galizia because of his marriage to a government minister.

His presence, the court had ruled, breached the fundamental rights of the journalist’s family.

Mr Fenech’s arrest and subsequent arraignment sparked an earthquake at the heart of the government especially after his close links with Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his chief of staff Keith Schembri had been revealed.