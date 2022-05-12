Irish President Michael D. Higgins has promoted the concept of 'positive' neutrality in response to war during his state visit to Malta.

Both countries have a policy of military neutrality, which has come under scrutiny since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.

Higgins is on a three-day state visit to Malta, which began with a visit to his counterpart President George Vella at San Anton Palace.

Both Higgins and Vella reaffirmed their condemnation of the war in Ukraine in their comments to the media after a round of official talks that also included the issue of migration and the impact of Brexit.

Irish President Michael D. Higgins is helped down from the podium by President George Vella. Photo: Jonathan Borg

“It was a great pleasure to be here and discuss these issues and realise that Malta and Ireland are similar on so many of them,” Higgins said.

“This gives us great encouragement that issues advanced by Ireland at the United Nations Security Council will be continued by Malta when it takes up its non-permanent seat for the term 2023-2024.”

Realities of war

In his address, Higgins stressed that there is a way to practice neutrality in a positive way when faced with the realities of war.

“I’m very anxious to draw attention to how we have used neutrality, by not getting trapped into the notions of what it is not,” he said.

“We have taken the approach of positive neutrality, which has included participation in the UN’s international peacekeeping force.

“I join President Vella in condemning this war that has been inflicted on the people of Ukraine and that has seen the loss of so many lives, homes and communities.”

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky previously praised Ireland’s response to the war in his address to the Irish parliament last month.

President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins arriving at San Anton palace on Thursday. Photo: Jonathan Borg

“Although you are a neutral country, you have not remained neutral to the disaster and to the mishaps that Russia has brought to Ukraine,” he said at the time.

Vella added that the invasion of Ukraine was discussed during the talks between the two heads of state.

“I reiterated my very serious concern at the humanitarian disaster we are witnessing on a daily basis," Vella said.

"I also raised the impact that the aggression has had on international stability and the rules-based international order as well as the severe economic repercussions being felt across the globe.

“I remain firm in condemning this unprovoked war.”

Speaker Anġlu Farrugia had told Zelensky during his address to Malta's parliament that Malta would not "turn a blind eye to the humanitarian crisis". However Farrugia was also corrected by the Ukrainian president for referring to the invasion as a "conflict" rather than a "war".

Solidarity on migration

Irish President Michael D Higgins said Ireland backed Malta's position on migration. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Vella expressed he was glad that, when discussing developments in North Africa and the Middle East, the position of both nations are similarly aligned.

Higgins said that Ireland supports Malta’s stance on migration. Malta has long complained that the country has to bear an unfair share of migrants due to its position as one of the closest EU states to North Africa.

“We recognise that Malta is a frontline state in relation to migration and we are one with Malta on this issue,” he said.

“It is one thing to talk about migration from a removed position and another entirely when there are responsibilities and resources that should be shared. Ireland supports Malta on this.”

Global social justice and climate change were also discussed during the talks.

Vela also extended an official invitation for Higgins to attend the Arraiolos Heads of State Meeting due to be held in Malta in October, while Higgins said he looked forward to arranging a state visit for President Vella to visit Ireland.