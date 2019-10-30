An enforcement order has been issued against the installation of large canopies over an outdoor dining area in front of Valletta's Old Market.

Arkadia Marketing Limited is appealing the Planning Authority notice that the two structures were built without permission and for obstructing the views of the Grade 1 scheduled building.

Daily fine payments are due, starting from €10 and can run up to €50 a day from the notification date.

The structures appeared mid-morning on October 11 prompting criticism, including from architect Chris Briffa, who said they “made the square look like a cheap shed” and that more stringent design regulations should be considered nationally, particularly for Valletta.

Awnings had previously appeared over the controversial dining area, which was initially promised as an exhibition space, the previous winter, however these were not permanent and had been removed.

Former Valletta mayor Paul Borg Olivier had also criticized the swift application and installation process of the canopies as a blatant abuse of the development notification order or DNO system.

A development notification order, is an application for any proposed development which does not create an adverse impact to any neighbouring residence.

Correction October 30: Fines can run up to €50 per day, not per year as a previous version stated.